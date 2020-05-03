05/03 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Vikingo, Octagon Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil for the AAA Trios Titles, Poder Del Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star, Los Parks cooking segment

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Vikingo, Octagon Jr., and Myzteziz Jr. vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, and Kotto Brazil for the AAA Trios Titles, Poder Del Norte vs. Black Destiny, Fantastick, and Rayo Star, Los Parks cooking segment, and more (27:29)…

Click here for the May 3 MLW Fusion audio review.

