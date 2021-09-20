MLW announces first Opera Cup tournament match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to announce Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor as a first round match in the Opera Cup tournament.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The 2020 Opera Cup champion looks to go back-to-back and keep the century old cup in Team Filthy’s grip. In order to do so the former World Heavyweight Champion and 2018 Battle Riot winner will have to outwrestle and outlast Davey Richards.

Davey Richards made his MLW debut in July and now the hunt is on to climb the rankings and make a statement with a big win over Lawlor, propelling the “American Wolf” to the semi-finals of the Opera Cup. But will he be able to out grapple the 10-year UFC veteran?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE 4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • TJP • Tajiri • Bobby Fish • Alex Shelley • Lee Moriarty • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com. Tickets start at $20 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Powell’s POV: MLW started the bracket announcements with a bang, as that should be a terrific match. The company previously announced Matt Cross, TJP, Calvin Tankman, Lee Moriarty, Bobby Fish, and Alex Shelley as the other six entrants in the eight-man tournament.