NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s season two finale, special 90-minute episode (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

-Nick Aldis vs. Ricky Morton for the NWA Championship.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa.

-Thom Latimer vs. Trevor Murdoch in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifier.

-NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay vs. a mystery opponent selected by Melina.

-An NWA TV Title tournament last chance qualifying gauntlet match.

Powell’s POV: The NWA is also advertising an Aron Stevens karate demonstration(!), interviews with Robert Gibson, Eli Drake, James Storm, Royce Isaacs and May Valentine, The Pope, and Eddie Kingston. Plus, there will be updates on the NWA Hard Times event, including details on the remaining entrants and a surprise challenger for Aron Stevens for the NWA National Championship. NWA Powerrr airs Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page. My review of the episode should be available shortly after it streams live on Youtube.



