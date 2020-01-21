AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on January 15 in Miami, Florida at Watsco Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Big Swole vs. Diamante.

-The Strong Hearts vs. Jurassic Express.

Powell's POV: AEW taped additional matches last week. Some of those matches are expected to air on Wednesday's Dynamite, but there may be additional matches that air on tonight's show. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



