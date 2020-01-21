WWE adds a pre-show match to Saturday’s Worlds Collide event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has added NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match to the pre-show of Saturday’s Worlds Collide event. The show will be held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center and will stream live on WWE Network. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This match will be held on the 30-minute pre-show that will be available on WWE Network, WWE’s YouTube page, and via WWE’s social media accounts. Join me for live coverage of the Worlds Collide event beginning with the pre-show on Saturday at 5:30CT/6:30ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the event.



