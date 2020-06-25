Chikara “discontinued” following allegations against Mike Quackenbush

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike Quackenbush (Michael Spillane) announced his decision to “discontinue” his Chikara promotion in the wake of several claims allegations made as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Quackenbush also stepped down as the head trainer of the Wrestle Factory school in Pennsylvania.

Powell’s POV: A number of wrestlers who worked for Chikara announced their resignations in response to the various allegations. Quackenbush has served as a consultant at the WWE Performance Center.