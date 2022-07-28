What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

July 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Rich Swann vs. Kushida

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Shera in a non-title match

-Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin

-Killer Kelly arrives

-Laredo Kid and Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air No Surrender 2005 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET the Santana and Ortiz version of LAX. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Vincent. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

