NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Championship match headlines today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship

-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the NXT Tag Titles

-Blair Davenport vs. Amale.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written review should be available later today or on Friday morning.