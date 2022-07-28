NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Championship match headlines today’s Peacock show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Wolfgang for the NXT UK Championship
-Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Mark Andrews and Wild Boar for the NXT Tag Titles
-Blair Davenport vs. Amale.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 3CT/4ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written review should be available later today or on Friday morning.
