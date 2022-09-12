What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: ROH TV Title match set for Friday’s TNT show

September 12, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH TV Title

Powell’s POV: Joe issued an open challenge on last week’s Rampage, which Woods accepted. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

