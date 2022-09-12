AEW Rampage lineup: ROH TV Title match set for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH TV Title

Powell's POV: Joe issued an open challenge on last week's Rampage, which Woods accepted. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Albany, New York at MVP Arena.