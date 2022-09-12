WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Rematch set for Friday’s Fox show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis vs. “Los Lotharios” Angel and Humberto vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a four-way match to become number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: This is a rematch of last week’s Raw match that was interrupted by Braun Strowman, who destroyed all eight men. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Anaheim, California at Honda Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).