AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez.

-Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen.

-Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall.

-Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Tony Nese.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Estero, Florida at Hertz Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.