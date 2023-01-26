AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

-AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura in an eliminator match

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).