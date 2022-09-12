Doug Basham looks back on his WWE run, working with JBL, his concern over working at an ECW event, OVW today

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Doug Basham

On his time in WWE: “That that is the ultimate dream. That’s the goal. You, you have…. there’s steps. Ultimately you wanted to be brought up to the main roster, but if you didn’t, you wanted to get a developmental contract. So you get a developmental contract. You come here to Louisville, you train, and then you work and learn, work, trained, learn, get better. And then hopefully you get that call up because that’s, when you say bye-bye Louisville, you get to go back home, wherever your home base is. And then you get to live your dream, um, fly out every week from wherever you live from, do the loop, wherever the loop is, cash your check every week and live your dream. You’re doing what you love to do, and you’re getting paid to do it. And there’s no greater feeling in the world than making money, making a living, doing what you love to do.”

On the Basham Brothers’ S&M gimmick: “So me and Danny come in; in OVW we were, uh, uh, a, faction called The Revolution, and because we wore, we wore black leather pants. The black leather pants came from when I saw the movie Eight Millimeter with Nicholas cage. There was this character in this movie who wore a black leather mask, an S&M mask, black leather pants, and would just, you know, slice and dice and kill. And it was very, it was very dark, very dark film. Um, so I said, Holy crap. That is a wrestling character. So that’s where, and his name was Machine. They called him Machine, and I said, that’s a wrestling character and I’m gonna call myself Machine. And I brought it to Jimmy and he wrote for it and Machine was born, and The Revolution was born, and everybody in my faction wore black leather pants. So when me and Danny move up, we wore our black leather pants. And that’s just our look; it’s just what we wore. It had nothing to do with S&M. It was just us and who we were, the Basham Brothers.”

On JBL and The Cabinet: “The thing about JBL, what I learned, he was a heel 24/7, not just on TV. He wasn’t one that wanted to be liked. He didn’t sign autographs. He didn’t take pictures. He walked past people in airports and then the, the social media and stuff started to grow back then it was starting to get new and, and people were starting to talk, and he was starting to get some major, major, major heat, and people hated him, hated him. The scariest time in my life in professional wrestling was the night that we went to ECW’s One Night Stand, and we had to walk through the crowd up to the, um, balcony. That was the most, uh, intense, scary, on point time in my life ever in wrestling because, when we walked in, when those doors opened and we started to walk in, you could feel there there’s this thing. You could just feel the negativity. You could feel the anger, you could feel the hatred. And I was like, just looking for anything shiny to just poke me and try to stab me. I was on DEFCON five. I was on watch. I was like, ain’t nobody going to get me, you can get JBL. I don’t give a, I don’t care. You can get him, but you’re not getting me. Because I was guilty by association. So I was tense. That was a very tense moment in my career. If you wanna know the most intense moment, that’s it.”

On Ohio Valley Wrestling today: “The talent here in OVW right now, is, it rivals the talent of when I was in the developmental system, when we have Brock Lesner, Dave Batista, Randy Orton, Shelton Benjamin, John Cena. And there was a slew of others. I mean, there there’s, there’s so many talented individuals who were in OVW in the developmental system when I was there in the developmental system. But I’m telling you this right now, the OVW roster right now, rivals that roster. They’re that good. They’re that talented. They have the look, they can walk the walk, they can talk the talk, they’re entertaining. And I am enjoying every minute of being here in Ohio Valley Wresting, helping Al Snow.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, OVW, Al Snow, Danny Davis, WWE, Vince McMahon, The Basham Brothers, S&M gimmick, JBL, The Cabinet, his WWE release, Johnny Ace, and more.