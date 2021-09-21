WWE Raw viewership for the brand’s Extreme Rules go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.793 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.67 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .43 rating.

Powell’s POV: ESPN’s Monday Night Football delivered 11.901 million viewers for ESPN. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.860 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.853 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.667 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The September 21, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.668 million viewers for the Clash of Champions go-home show.