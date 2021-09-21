AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels.
-Stallion Rogers and Anthony Greene vs. “FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
-JD Drake vs. Colt Cabana.
-Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.
-Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer.
-Dillon McQueen vs. Joey Janela.
-JDX vs. Wardlow.
-Luke Curtis and Cameron Stewart vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.
-Martina Tucker vs. Tay Conti.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
