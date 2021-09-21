AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Alan “5” Angels.

-Stallion Rogers and Anthony Greene vs. “FTR” Dak Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-JD Drake vs. Colt Cabana.

-Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

-Marcus Kross vs. Lance Archer.

-Dillon McQueen vs. Joey Janela.

-JDX vs. Wardlow.

-Luke Curtis and Cameron Stewart vs. Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson.

-Martina Tucker vs. Tay Conti.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.