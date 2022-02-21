AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee at Nashville Municipal Auditorium for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Jay Lethal, Matt Sydal, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson vs. Luther, Serpentico, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi.

-Skye Blue, Kiera Hogan, and AQA vs. Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, and Emi Sakura.

-Freya States, Angelica Risk, and Arie Alexander vs. Red Velvet, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay.

-Joey O’Riley vs. Lance Archer.

-The Bunny vs. Kaitland Alexis.

-Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia vs. Dominic Garini, Kevin Ku, Dean Alexander, Chico Adams, and Ariel Levy.

-Andrade El Idolo, The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, Baron Black, Jameson Ryan, and Chandler Hopkins.

-Haley J vs. Ruby Soho.

Powell’s POV: Ku and Garrini work as Violence Is Forever on the independent scene and were part of Team Filthy in MLW along with Tom Lawlor. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.