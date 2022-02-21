WrestleMania 38 lineup: The list of advertised matches for the two-night event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 38 event that will be held on April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: Rumored matches include Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship, and Edge vs. AJ Styles. Obviously, none of those matches are official. WWE has sold over 50,000 tickets for each night of WrestleMania thus far. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 1 after WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Undertaker has been announced as the headliner of the class. NXT 2.0 is also expected to have a matinee show on April 2, but the company has yet to officially announce that show.