Next week’s AEW Dynamite event scheduled for New York has been postponed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite will not take place a scheduled on Wednesday in Rochester, New York at the Blue Cross Arena. The event has been postponed to July 8, according to Ticketmaster. The postponement is due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to what AEW intends to do for Wednesday’s show as of this update, but obviously we will pass along that news once details are made available. A hat tip to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for reporting new news of the postponement.



