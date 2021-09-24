What's happening...

09/24 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer, Adam Cole and Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, Penta, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party, Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

September 24, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer, Adam Cole and Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, Penta, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Private Party, Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford, and more (21:13)…

Click here to stream or download the September 24 AEW Rampage audio review.

