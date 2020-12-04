ROH Notes: Pure Wrestling tag match added to Final Battle lineup, notes on Flip Gordon, Quinn McKay, the Christmas weekend edition of the ROH Wrestling television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH will hold the first ever Pure Rules tag team match at the Final Battle pay-per-view. Eck noted that the participants will be announced next week for the December 18 pay-per-view.

-Flip Gordon will compete in the Pure Rules division.

-Quinn McKay is the guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

-ROH will be holding another Christmas Surprise 10-man tag match on the ROH Wrestling television show on Christmas weekend.

Powell’s POV: Thanks for the warning regarding the Christmas Surprise match. Kidding (kinda). The blog also includes the rules of the Pure Wrestling tag team match, quotes from McKay, Rhett Titus challenging Delirious, and more.