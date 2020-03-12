Florida Governor encourages postponement of large gatherings, Tampa mayor says no immediate action required for WrestleMania

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a Thursday press conference that he is encouraging local municipalities to cancel mass gatherings and events. DeSantis added that if they don’t cancel, then coronavirus screening measures need to be in place.

Meanwhile, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the possibility of cancelling major events such as WrestleMania, which is scheduled to be held on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium. “We don’t have to take immediate action for events weeks down the road,” Castor said at a morning press conference.

Powell’s POV: So the governor is encouraging the cancellation of mass gatherings, yet the mayor is apparently holding out hope that things will improve in time for the city to host WrestleMania. I was hopeful that this press conference would provide some clarity on the status of WrestleMania, but we’re still in a holding pattern. That said, things have been moving quickly with other sports and entertainment postponements and cancellations, so it’s possible that there will be additional news on the matter later today, as Castor is scheduled to meet with other city officials regarding major events and another press conference is scheduled for 1:30ET. DeSantis’s recommendation may also be a game changer for the city officials.

Mayor Castor on #coronavirus possibly canceling events like #Wrestlemania36: “We don’t have to take immediate action for events weeks down the road.” LIVE: https://t.co/i18xO1VCVq — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) March 12, 2020

MORE: Gov. Ron DeSantis strongly encouraging local municipalities to cancel mass gatherings and events. If they don’t cancel, asks for screening measures on hand. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/i18xO1VCVq — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) March 12, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

