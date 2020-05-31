AEW removes a wrestler’s match from Dark due to his racist and homophobic tweets

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is pulling a Clutch Adams match from the AEW Dark online show due to the independent wrestler’s racist and homophobic tweets made in 2013. Adams, who appeared on a past AEW Dark episode, was scheduled to be featured in a match against Shawn Spears that was advertised for the June 2 edition. AEW has opted to pull the Adams match.

Powell’s POV: Adams is an independent wrestler who is not under contract to AEW. The company took the action of removing Adams from the show after fans raised the obvious issue with including his on their shows. As of this update, the Adams vs. QT Marshall match still appears on the May 19 AEW Dark episode, though I believe the standalone clip of the match has been pulled. Adams has deleted his Twitter account. To read the comments in question, check out a screencap via Twitter.com/nalitman.

His match has been removed. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2020



