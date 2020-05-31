Danny Havoc’s death announced

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Grant Berkland, who worked as Danny Havoc, died this weekend, according to Game Changer Wrestling. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Berkland worked for a number of promotions, including GCW, CZW, AIW, and IWA Mid-South, and also toured Japan. His wife Brianne died unexpectedly at age 27 on April 4. My heartfelt condolences to Berkland’s family and friends on this tragic news.

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. pic.twitter.com/L7By79UEKN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

My heart is broken right now. My dear friend/subject of this unofficial official account, Grant ‘Danny Havoc’ Berkland has died. Setting up this Twitter and his website was a hilarious challenge for us and I will cherish those memories. I love you, my friend. #RIPDannyHavoc — Deathmatch Viking (@DannyHavocSite) June 1, 2020



