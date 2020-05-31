What's happening...

Danny Havoc’s death announced

May 31, 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Grant Berkland, who worked as Danny Havoc, died this weekend, according to Game Changer Wrestling. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Berkland worked for a number of promotions, including GCW, CZW, AIW, and IWA Mid-South, and also toured Japan. His wife Brianne died unexpectedly at age 27 on April 4. My heartfelt condolences to Berkland’s family and friends on this tragic news.


