WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show note, James Storm, Montez Ford, Jake Roberts, No Way Jose, Ian Rotten, Scoot Andrews, Alicia Atout, Nick Busick

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s WWE Raw was taped last week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE is advertising Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title champion vs. champion match. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This week’s Q&A Audio Show will be delayed until Tuesday due to the holiday.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scoot Andrews is 53 today.

-Ian Rotten (John Williams) is 50 today.

-James Storm (James Cox) is 43 today.

-Alicia Atout is 25 today.

-“Big Bully” Nick Busick was born on June 1, 1954. He died on May 8, 2018 at age 63 following a cancer battle.

-Montez Ford (Kenneth Crawford) of The Street Profits tag team turned 29 on Sunday.

-Jake Roberts (Aurelian Smith Jr.) turned 65 on Saturday

-No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela Jr.) turned 32 on Saturday.



