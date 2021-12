CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: ROH Final Battle, Blackjack Lanza, Jeff Hardy released by WWE, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly become free agents, Chris Jericho hospitalized, Bandido unable to defend the ROH Title, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more (86:45)…

Click here for the December 10 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.