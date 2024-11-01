AEW Dynamite rating for Fright Night Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 628,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 637,000 viewership total for last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.19 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 588,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo. Dynamite and NXT ran against World Series games. One year ago, the November 1, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 838,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.