WWE Crown Jewel, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, LA Knight, Billy Gunn, Gabbi Tuft, Bobby Heenan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena. Join me for my live review starting with a pre-show match or the start of the main card as it streams on Peacock at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last week in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show features the final push for WWE Crown Jewel. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available on Saturday.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Gunn (Monty “Kip” Sopp) is 61.

-Gabbi Tuft, who worked as Tyler Reks in WWE, is 46.

-LA Knight (Shaun Ricker) is 42.

-The late and great Bobby Heenan (Raymond Louis Heenan) was born on November 1, 1944. He died on September 17, 2017 following a long battle with throat cancer.