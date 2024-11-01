WWE Smackdown preview: Tonight’s Crown Jewel go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

-WWE Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan meet face-to-face

Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend in a four-way

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped last Friday from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.