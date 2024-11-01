What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

November 1, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Lio Rush vs. Komander

-Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, JD Drake, and Beef

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Lynn

-Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available on Saturday.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.