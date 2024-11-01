AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Lio Rush vs. Komander

-Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos vs. The Butcher, JD Drake, and Beef

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Lynn

-Queen Aminata vs. Leila Grey

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti vs. “The Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available on Saturday.