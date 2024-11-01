WWE announces 13 new Raw and Smackdown dates

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce 13 new Raw and Smackdown dates for 2025.

November 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Friday, January 3 Phoenix SmackDown Footprint Center Ticketmaster Friday, January 10 Portland SmackDown Moda Center Ticketmaster Monday, January 13 San Jose RAW SAP Center Ticketmaster Friday, January 17 San Diego SmackDown Pechanga Arena AXS Monday, January 20 Dallas RAW American Airlines Center Ticketmaster Friday, January 24 Austin SmackDown Moody Center Ticketmaster Monday, January 27 Atlanta RAW State Farm Arena Ticketmaster Monday, February 3 Cleveland RAW Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Seat Geek Friday, February 7 Memphis SmackDown FedExForum Ticketmaster Monday, February 10 Nashville RAW Bridgestone Arena Ticketmaster Monday, February 17 Charlotte RAW Spectrum Center Ticketmaster Friday, February 21 New Orleans SmackDown Smoothie King Center Ticketmaster Friday, March 7 Philadelphia SmackDown Wells Fargo Center Ticketmaster

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE events. If you attend one of these upcoming shows, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.