WWE announces 13 new Raw and Smackdown dates

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce 13 new Raw and Smackdown dates for 2025.
November 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.
Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
|Friday, January 3
|Phoenix
|SmackDown
|Footprint Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, January 10
|Portland
|SmackDown
|Moda Center
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, January 13
|San Jose
|RAW
|SAP Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, January 17
|San Diego
|SmackDown
|Pechanga Arena
|AXS
|Monday, January 20
|Dallas
|RAW
|American Airlines Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, January 24
|Austin
|SmackDown
|Moody Center
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, January 27
|Atlanta
|RAW
|State Farm Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, February 3
|Cleveland
|RAW
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Seat Geek
|Friday, February 7
|Memphis
|SmackDown
|FedExForum
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, February 10
|Nashville
|RAW
|Bridgestone Arena
|Ticketmaster
|Monday, February 17
|Charlotte
|RAW
|Spectrum Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, February 21
|New Orleans
|SmackDown
|Smoothie King Center
|Ticketmaster
|Friday, March 7
|Philadelphia
|SmackDown
|Wells Fargo Center
|Ticketmaster
Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE events. If you attend one of these upcoming shows, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.
