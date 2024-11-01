What's happening...

WWE announces 13 new Raw and Smackdown dates

November 1, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce 13 new Raw and Smackdown dates for 2025.

November 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.

Friday, January 3 Phoenix SmackDown Footprint Center Ticketmaster
Friday, January 10 Portland SmackDown Moda Center Ticketmaster
Monday, January 13 San Jose RAW SAP Center Ticketmaster
Friday, January 17 San Diego SmackDown Pechanga Arena AXS
Monday, January 20 Dallas RAW American Airlines Center Ticketmaster
Friday, January 24 Austin SmackDown Moody Center Ticketmaster
Monday, January 27 Atlanta RAW State Farm Arena Ticketmaster
Monday, February 3 Cleveland RAW Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Seat Geek
Friday, February 7 Memphis SmackDown FedExForum Ticketmaster
Monday, February 10 Nashville RAW Bridgestone Arena Ticketmaster
Monday, February 17 Charlotte RAW Spectrum Center Ticketmaster
Friday, February 21 New Orleans SmackDown Smoothie King Center Ticketmaster
Friday, March 7 Philadelphia SmackDown Wells Fargo Center Ticketmaster

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all WWE events. If you attend one of these upcoming shows, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.