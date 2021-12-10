ROH Final Battle lineup: Jay Lethal returning as part of the double main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view that will be held Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

-Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the ROH Tag Titles.

-Rok-C vs. Willow for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

-Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young in a four-way for the ROH TV Title.

-Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson for the ROH Pure Championship.

-Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King in a Fight Without Honor.

-Brody King, Homicide, and Tony Deppen vs. Tracy Williams, Eli Isom, and Taylor Rust.

-Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus.

Hour One (Pre-Show) Matches

-Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards vs. “The Righteous” Vincent, Bateman, and Dutch for the ROH Six-Man tag Titles.

-Chelsea Green, Allysin Kay, and Marti Belle vs. Miranda Alize, Angelina Love, and Mandy Leon.

-A 10-Man Wildcard Tag Team match.

Powell’s POV: Bandido was pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID-19, so his scheduled ROH Title defense against Gresham was called off. Jay Lethal, who stated at the AEW Full Gear media scrum that he would not take part in Final Battle, clearly had a change of heart. ROH has also announced that they will address the situation with the ROH World Championship during the First Hour Free portion of the show. Given his long history with ROH, I’m happy to see Lethal return for this event.

ROH is billing Lethal vs. Gresham and the ROH Tag Title match as double main events. Final Battle will be available via pay-per-view television, FITE TV, and HonorClub. This will be the company’s final event until Supercard of Honor, which is scheduled for WrestleMania weekend. Join me for my live review of ROH Final Battle on Saturday beginning with the First Hour Free pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my exclusive same night audio review.