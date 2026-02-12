ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the ROH Tag Team Titles

-Blake Christian, Lee Johnson, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese vs. Bandido, Mascara Dorada, Komander, and Xelhua

-Persephone vs. Julissa Mexa

-Michael Oku, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich in action

-Lance Archer in action

-Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum in action

Powell’s POV: ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.