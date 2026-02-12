What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: Eight-man tag headlines tonight’s show

February 12, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-“The System” Bear Bronson, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Mike Santana, Moose, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy

-Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swan

-Mara Sade vs. Ryan Nemeth in an Albuquerque Street Fight

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-Eric Young speaks

-Elijah speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact is simulcast on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.