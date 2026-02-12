AEW announces two matches for House Rules event (reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is starting to fill out Sunday’s “House Rules” live event that will be held in Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir will face Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm in a mixed tag team match. AEW also announced the in-ring debut of “The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor.

Powell’s POV: House Rules is a non-televised event. We are seeking reports or basic results from the House Rules. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

