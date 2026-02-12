Epic Pro Wrestling “Faded, Not Jaded” results: Vetter’s review of Royce Isaacs vs. Alpha Zo for the Epic Pro Title, Amira vs. Zeuxis, Shane Haste vs. Ray Rosas, Vinnie Massaro vs. Slice Boogie

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Epic Pro Wrestling “Faded, Not Jaded”

January 31, 2026, in Cudahy, California, at Bill Greene Sports Complex

Replay available via TrillerTV+

Jordan Castle and Andrew Casina provided commentary. This is a school gym, but they only have two rows of fans at most around the ring. Thus, a crowd of 60-80 feels really small in this large venue. (Epic Pro officials told me it is a cheaper rental than a smaller, more intimate venue.) The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. Cudahy is located on the south side of the Los Angeles metro area, but north of Anaheim.

* Notably, there aren’t on-screen graphics. I don’t see nearly enough West Coast-based indy shows, but I’ve seen nearly everyone on this show before.

1. Raymond Bright vs. Cameron Gates. I saw Bright on the NJPW showcase events; he’s a Black man with blond hair, reminding me of a period when a young Shelton Benjamin had a similar look. Basic action early on. Cameron took control, and he hit a series of punches in the corner. Cameron hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Bright hit some running back elbows. Bright hit an inverted DDT out of nowhere for the pin. Solid but unexpectedly short.

Raymond Bright defeated Cameron Gates at 5:22.

* Vinnie Massaro was standing outside with green grass behind him. He respects Slice Boogie but vowed to beat him tonight. He made fun of New York pizza and the snow they get there.

2. Bret the Threat vs. Che Cabrera. I’ve noted before that the tall, lanky Bret is like a young Timothy Thatcher. Jordan Castle noted that Bret has become a submission specialist. Che has muscles on his muscles. He’s appeared on a handful of GCW shows when they’ve come to California. They locked up, and Che easily threw Bret to the mat. Bret hit some chops. Che hit some clotheslines and some louder clotheslines. Bret wrapped Che’s knee around the ring post at 5:00 and whipped the knee against it.

Bret stomped on the knee and kept Che grounded. He hit a chop block on the back of the knee at 7:30, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip. He applied an ankle lock, but Cabrera escaped at 9:30. Che caught him and hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Bret hit a German Suplex at 11:00 and was fired up. He went to a half-crab with his knee across the back of Che’s neck! Che got a flash rollup for a nearfall. Bret hit some Yes Kicks. Che jumped up and hit a flying shoulder block, then a Jackhammer for the pin. That was a sudden conclusion.

Che Cabrera defeated Bret the Threat at 12:06.

3. Vinnie Massaro vs. Slice Boogie. Again, Massaro is nearly 50, and he wears a Hugh Morrus-style singlet to cover his gut. Slice has a good physique that is better than when I first saw him a few years ago. Boogie brought a slice of NY pizza in a box to the ring. (Are they really having a feud over which style of pizza is better?) Slice finally punched him, and we’re underway! They brawled to the floor and looped the ring; no mats on the floor here. In the ring, Vinnie hit a leg lariat at 2:00, then a bodyslam.

Boogie choked him in the ropes, then hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:30, and he kept Vinnie grounded. Massaro caught him and hit an Exploder Suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Vinnie hit a twisting neckbreaker and an elbow drop for a nearfall. Vinnie nailed a running Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Boogie pulled the ref out of position, hit a low-blow mule kick, then a jumping piledriver for the tainted pin. He chewed on his slice of New York pizza as he headed to the back.

Slice Boogie defeated Vinnie Massaro at 10:22.

4. “Los Suavicitos” Adrian Quest, Ricky Gee, and Danny Rose vs. Andrew Cass, Damian Drake, and El Primohenio. Cass is the top rookie in his class at West Coast Pro. Los Suavicitos are heels tonight. They attacked, and we’re underway! They all brawled to the floor. Drake, with dark makeup under his eyes, hit a butterfly suplex on Quest. Adrian fired back with a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Damian. Los Suavicitos jumped in the ring and stomped on Drake, and they kept him in their corner. Gee hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:30, and he targeted Drake’s knee.

Cass finally got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit some dropkicks and was fired up. However, Rose and Gee, tripped him and crotched Cass around the ring post! The heels now worked over Cass in their corner. Cass finally slammed Quest at 10:30, and they were both down. The long-haired Premohenio jumped in and hit a powerslam, then a backbreaker over his knee. Quest hit a German Suplex on Premohenio. Cass hit a cool swinging Flatliner. Gee hit a sit-out powerbomb on Cass. Premohenio hit a springboard fadeaway stunner.

Premohenio hit an Angel’s Wings for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Cass hit a crossbody block in the corner on Quest, and Drake hit a Brainbuster. Cass hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall on Quest, but his partners made the save. Gee and Rose hit dives to the floor, while Quest hit a top-rope Phoenix Splash on Cass for the pin. The last four minutes were really good; some of the 3-on-1 beatdowns went on a bit long.

Adrian Quest, Ricky Gee, and Danny Rose defeated Andrew Cass, Damian Drake, and El Primohenio at 14:23.

5. Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom vs. “The Krusty Krew” Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley. I’ve seen all four a few times now. Eli showed off his green tongue as his team came out first. Jordan Castle again felt the need to sing “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, which is Krusty Krew’s entrance song. Delilah looks like she’s ready to film a 1982 aerobics workout video. All four fought at the bell. Delilah hit a 619. Eli hit a huracanrana to the floor. In the ring, Delilah hit a suplex on Lucas, and Eli hit a Wassup flying headbutt to Riley’s groin for a nearfall at 2:00.

Riley and Kubrick hit some quick team moves on Eli and kept him grounded. Lucas hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Eli fired back with a tornado DDT, and they were both down. Doom hit a top-rope crossbody block and some Sling Blade clotheslines. She hit a Crucifix Driver on Dom and a Gory Bomb on Lucas, then another 619 on Lucas. Eli hit an assisted Code Red for a nearfall at 7:00. Riley slammed Doom onto Eli, and suddenly, everyone was down.

Dom got a hot tag and hit a European Uppercut on Doom, then a double clothesline on Doom and Eli. He slammed Doom onto Eli. Lucas hit a flying forearm on Doom, and Dom got a nearfall. Dom hit a backbreaker on Delilah over his knee, and Lucas hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 10:00. Eli unloaded chops on each opponent, but the Krew hit stereo superkicks on Eli. Eli hit a top-rope flying senton for a nearfall on Lucas. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. The Krew hit buzzsaw kicks on Eli. Doom hit a bulldog on Dom, then she got a flash rollup to pin Dom. Fun match.

Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom defeated Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley at 12:31.

* Outside, Royce Isaacs had his title belt over his shoulder. He said Alpha Zo has earned a title shot and he respects Zo, but “a real alpha doesn’t have to tell everyone they’re an alpha.”

6. Shane Haste vs. Ray Rosas. Haste has really grown his hair out, and it’s really changed his overall look; I feel like I’ve barely seen him in the past six months. Rosas, a 16-year pro, still has a decent physique, but the gray in his beard really shows, making him look 50. A feeling-out process early on and LOTS of stalling. Shane dumped Rosas to the floor at 2:00, and he posed. Back in the ring, Rosas hit a low-blow kick when the ref was out of position, and he took control. Rosas hit a double-arm DDT and a senton for a nearfall at 5:00, and was in charge.

Rosas stomped on Shane and kept him grounded. Shane hit a dropkick at 7:00, and a leg lariat into the corner, then a rolling cannonball. Shane hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Rosas hit a spear for a nearfall at 8:30. Haste hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Rosas flipped Haste from the top rope to the mat at 10:30. Haste hit a second-rope superplex. Rosas hit a Cradle Shock and a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Rosas hit a superkick; Haste hit a clothesline, then another one, for the pin. That built nicely.

Shane Haste defeated Ray Rosas at 12:50.

7. Jordan Cruz vs. Bad Dude Tito. Both are bigger, muscular men. Tito has done several NJPW tours in Japan. An intense lockup to open and standing switches. Tito tied up the left arm and dragged Cruz to the mat. Jordan eventually escaped and rolled to the floor at 2:30 to regroup. Back in the ring, they traded shoulder blocks with neither man budging. Tito hit a back suplex at 4:30, with Cruz again falling to the floor. They traded chops on the floor.

In the ring, they fought on the ropes in the corner, and Jordan dropped him snake-eyes on the turnbuckle at 7:00. Cruz choked Tito in the ropes and was now in charge. Tito hit some forearm strikes, but Jordan hit a Russian leg sweep at 9:30, and he tied up Tito’s arms on the mat. Tito hit a powerbomb, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tito nailed an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. Jordan hit a Pedigree for a believable nearfall. Tito hit a Death Valley Driver for a believable nearfall at 13:00.

Jordan nailed a Kamigoye kneestrike for a nearfall, and he applied a crossface on the mat, but Tito reached the ropes at 14:30. Tito dove through the ropes and barreled onto Cruz. Jordan jumped in the ring and hit a flip dive over the top rope onto Tito! In the ring, Tito hit a top-rope superplex, and they were both down. Jordan nailed a Claymore Kick, then a running kick to the side of the head. Tito hit a sit-out piledriver for the pin. That was really good and easily the best match of the show so far.

Bad Dude Tito defeated Jordan Cruz at 16:55.

8. Amira vs. Zeuxis. I’ve seen the masked Zeuxis just a few times. I’ve noted that Amira spent a few months touring Japan last year and returned a far more polished in-ring performer. They immediately traded reversals on the mat. Amira hit an armdrag, then a splash in the corner, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 2:00. Zeuxis took control and kept Amira grounded, and she barked at the referee. She slammed Amira’s head on the top turnbuckle and dropped her with a slap to the face at 4:00. Amira fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then a headscissors takedown.

Amira hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Zeuxis to the floor, then Amira dove onto her. An awkward spot where Amira slipped coming off the ropes but they got back on track. Amira got some rollups. Zeuxis tied up both of Amira’s arms behind her back, but Amira got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. Zeuxis hit flying double knees to the chin. Amira nailed a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Zeuxis hit a Meteora running double knees in the corner for a nearfall. Amira hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall and she was fired up! Zeuxis hit a swinging Angels Wings faceplant for the clean pin. That was pretty good.

Zeuxis defeated Amira at 10:03.

* Alpha Zo spoke in the locker room about his match.

9. Royce Isaacs vs. Alpha Zo for the Epic Pro Title. A feeling-out process as they went to the mat and traded reversals. They got up and traded punches at 2:00. Royce hit a gutwrench suplex. Zo hit a knee drop across the forehead. Royce applied a Trailer Hitch-style leg lock, but Zo reached the ropes at 4:30. Zo hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes and a flying kick. He hit an Exploder Suplex at 6:00 and got a nearfall, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat and kept the champ grounded.

They traded forearm strikes on the ring apron, and Royce hit a DDT on the apron, and they fell to the floor at 8:00. In the ring, Royce was in charge and he hit a series of clotheslines in the corner, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 9:30. Zo hit a jumping knee, then he dove through the ropes onto Royce. In the ring, Zo hit a running knee in the corner and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 11:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Zo hit some headbutts. They took turns allowing each other to chop them on the back.

Royce hit a rolling DVD into the turnbuckles at 14:00, and they were both down. Royce applied a crossface on the mat. He switched to a sleeper; Zo nearly passed out, but he reached the ropes at 16:00. Zo nailed a Spin Cycle swinging back suplex, then a Doctor Bomb and a diving Dragunov-style forearm strike for a believable nearfall. They traded rollups. Royce nailed a leaping Tombstone Piledriver for the pin! That was really good, too.

Royce Isaacs defeated Alpha Zo to retain the Epic Pro Title at 18:14.

Final Thoughts: A really strong final three matches that took all the top spots. I will narrowly take Isaacs vs. Zo for best match, just ahead of Cruz-Tito. Both were really good. Amira-Zeuxis was good for third. That’s a strong top three matches.

The undercard was okay. I’d like to see Quest vs. Cass in a singles match after watching them interact in the six-man tag. Doom and Everfly are fun, but of course, it’s hard to buy her as a believable opponent to bigger, stronger men. I don’t think I’ve seen Damian Drake before (and if I have, it didn’t stick with me), but everyone else is pretty well known. This was a good showcase of the better wrestlers in the California scene, including a lot of regulars from West Coast Pro.

They did a good job throughout the show of promoting their next event, so I’ll mention it, too — Epic Pro returns to the Don Quixote in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.