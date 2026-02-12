WBD statement on Brody King’s AEW schedule

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Warner Bros. Discovery issued the following statement to ProWrestling.net on Thursday regarding Brody King’s schedule in AEW.

“Warner Bros. Discovery did not have any involvement in Brody King’s upcoming AEW schedule. Any speculation to the contrary is categorically false. Brody is scheduled to appear during the next AEW event, which will air this Saturday on TNT and HBO Max.”

Powell’s POV: This surely stems from the live crowd chanting “F— Ice” at last week’s AEW Dynamite show in Las Vegas, but I’m not sure what prompted the statement. I wasn’t aware of speculation that WBD somehow messed with King’s schedule. King will challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship on Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam Australia event.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)