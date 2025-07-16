Epic Pro Wrestling “Squabble Up” results: Vetter’s review of Royce Isaacs vs. Scorpio Sky for the Epic Pro Title, Maya World vs. Kidd Bandit, Adrian Quest vs. Slice Boogie

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Epic Pro Wrestling “Squabble Up”

June 28, 2025, in Cudahy, California, at Bill Greene Sports Complex

Released July 6, 2025, on TrillerTV+

The venue is a huge gym. Just HUGE. Point being, a crowd of 80 feels absolutely tiny in a space this big. The lights were on so it was easy to see. (It always hurts my heart to see a show only draw maybe 20 fans per side.)

* We opened with Chris Nastyy talking outside. He said Darwin Finch’s time is up. We then heard from Finch, who thought he and Nastyy were brothers. “If anything, my fire has just been ignited.” I’ve seen Nastyy, but I don’t think I’ve seen Finch.

1. Darwin Finch vs. Chris Nastyy. Both guys are clearly in their late 30s, possibly early 40s. Nastyy hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Finch hit a Michinoku Driver. Nastyy hit some chops. Darwin hit a neckbreaker over his knee. Nastyy hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 4:30, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Darwin hit a German Suplex but Nastyy popped back up at 6:30, and they traded forearm strikes. They did the spot where they suplexed each other over the top rope to the floor and they were both down. They fought on the floor and were both counted out! Okay match.

Darwin Finch vs. Chris Nastyy ended in a double count-out at 7:53.

* Outside, Ray Rosas talked about needing this win tonight. Back in the venue, Shane Haste joined commentary. Ref Scarlette Donovan was in the ring! (It shows that a talented ref is in high demand, too.)

2. Wicked Wickett vs. Ray Rosas. I’ve seen both before; Rosas must be 40 or older; he’s got a good physique but a lot of gray in that beard. Rosas pushed him to the mat a few times. Basic back-and-forth brawling; not bad but not much to describe. Rosas hit a backbreaker across the top turnbuckle at 6:30, and Wickett collapsed to the floor. Ray shoved Wickett back-first into the ring frame and was in charge. Back in the ring, he kept Wickett tied up on the mat.

Wickett fired up and hit some punches, but Rosas hit an Irish Whip and got a nearfall at 10:30. Wickett hit a corner plancha to the floor at 12:30; he got a nearfall back in the ring. Wickett hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Rosas hit a spear and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 14:30. Wickett hit a short-arm clothesline and a diving forearm for a nearfall at 16:00. Rosas hit a pumphandle Lumbar Check for the clean pin. Decent match but at times felt like it was going at three-quarters speed.

Ray Rosas defeated Wicked Wickett at 16:30.

* Slice Boogie spoke outside about his match later with Adrian Quest. He said this is a first-time-ever matchup. We then heard from Danny Rose and Ricky Gee; their match is next! Quest walked up to them and talked about his match too. (I have always been a big advocate of these promos. Thirty or so seconds on the mic can do so much to establish a character.)

3. “Wolf Zaddies” Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera vs. “Los Suavicitos” Danny Rose and Ricky Gee. Che and Tito both have great physiques; the WZ are much bigger and thicker than Los Suavicitos. Tito and Gee opened, and Tito kept him grounded. Rose hit a huracanrana on Che at 2:30. The WZ held Rose upside-down and they passed him back and forth. In a cool spot, they both did Gorilla Presses and tossed Los Suavicitos into each other, and they crashed in mid-air at 5:30! All four brawled to the floor and I just can’t stress enough how much bigger, thicker, and visibly stronger the Wolf Zaddies are.

In the ring, Los Suavicitos began working over Che in their corner, and Gee choked him in the ropes. Che finally hit a clothesline at 11:30. Tito got the hot tag and hit a series of clotheslines on both LS. He hit a Dijak-style discus Mafia Kick. The WZ hit stereo discus forearm strikes. Rose flipped them both to the floor. LS hit stereo dives through the ropes onto the Zaddies at 13:30. Rose hit a Swanton Bomb, and Gee hit a Death Valley Driver, and they got stereo nearfalls. Tito hit a double suplex at 15:30. Tito hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then a Spinebuster. Che jumped on one of the LS for the pin. Good action.

Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera defeated Danny Rose and Ricky Gee at 16:05.

* We heard from Jordan Cruz, then Alpha Zo. Cruz said are seemingly married to each other because they bring out the best in each other.

4. Alpha Zo vs. Jordan Cruz. This was one of the reasons I tuned in. Kidd Bandit now joined commentary. An intense lockup to open, and they went to the mat with neither man getting an advantage. They tried shoulder blocks with neither man budging, so they switched to forearm strikes. Zo hit a kneedrop to the upper chest at 2:30. Jordan hit a second-rope deadlift suplex at 4:00, and he took control and kept Zo grounded. He hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall.

Zo hit a spinning kick to the jaw at 6:30, and they were both down. He hit a half-nelson suplex and a diving European Uppercut, then a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30. He applied a rear-naked choke. Cruz got up and hit a belly-to-belly release suplex, then a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 10:00 and they were both down. Jordan hit a Kamigoye knee strike for a nearfall. Zo hit a kick to the back of the head, then a swinging back suplex and a hard clothesline. He hit the Made In Oakland (pumphandle powerbomb) for the clean pin. That was some really good back-and-forth action.

Alpha Zo defeated Jordan Cruz at 11:59.

* Royce Isaacs was outside with his Epic Pro Title over his shoulder. He said his goal is to be the best ever Epic champion. He’s ready for his match tonight against Scorpio Sky.

5. Adrian Quest vs. Slice Boogie. Boogie wore a New York Mets jersey and got booed; he has gotten in really good shape, and he’s much bigger than the slender Quest. Adrian dove onto Boogie to start the match, and they brawled at ringside. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 00:42 to officially begin. Quest stomped on the ankle and kept Boogie grounded early on. Boogie took control and kept Quest grounded. He hit a running slam to the mat for a nearfall at 7:00, then a nice fisherman’s buster for a nearfall. Quest hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip.

Boogie hit some chops. Quest hit a nice Poison Rana that popped the crowd. Boogie hit a standing powerbomb, and they were both down at 9:30. Quest clotheslined Boogie to the floor, then hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Quest hit a shotgun dropkick and applied an ankle lock, and the crowd taunted Boogie to tap out, but he reached the ropes at 11:00. Quest hit a superkick. Boogie put Quest on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat.

Boogie hit a top-rope Trust Fall-style elbow drop for a nearfall at 12:30. Boogie got a swig of alcohol, but he accidentally sprayed it in the ref’s face. Quest hit a superkick. Quest got a drink from a small bag; he nailed a superkick and he sprayed fluid in Boogie’s face, hit a tornado DDT, and got a nearfall at 14:30. Quest hit another superkick and a bulldog. Boogie hit the ropes to crotch Quest in the corner, and Boogie immediately hit a second-rope piledriver for the pin. I liked that; a good clash of styles between two good veterans.

Slice Boogie defeated Adrian Quest at 15:33.

* Darwin Finch and Chris Nastyy again brawled at a merchandise table. Their match earlier decided nothing!

6. Maya World vs. Kidd Bandit. They are roughly the same size. This is a debut here for Texas-based star Maya. Trans star Bandit is arguably the most beloved babyface on the indy scene. They both played to the crowd before locking up. Standing switches once they finally locked up, and Maya hit a stiff kick to the spine. They both missed some roundhouse kicks and traded rollups. Maya hit a jumping neckbreaker for a nearfall at 3:00. Bandit rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Maya hit a running kick and got a nearfall.

Bandit hit a Sling Blade for a nearfall. Maya hit a huracanrana at 5:30 and locked in a crossface. She hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Maya planted a boot in Bandit’s throat. She hit a Northern Light’s Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Bandit locked in a crossface and switched to a double armbar, then a cross-armbreaker, but Maya reached the ropes.

Bandit fired up and hit a series of clotheslines and back elbows, and some kicks, then a DDT. Bandit applied a leg lock around the neck. They got to their feet, and Bandit hit a spin kick to the head. Maya hit a hard knee strike to Bandit’s head at 13:00. She hit a stunner, then a Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bandit hit a swinging neckbreaker, then a version of Go To Sleep, then a rollup for the pin. An entertaining match.

Kidd Bandit defeated Maya World at 15:41.

7. Shane Haste and “The Krusty Krew” Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley vs. Zokre and “Doomfly” Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly. Haste still wears his TMDK shirt, although I’m pretty sure he won’t be headed back to Japan but will appear on NJPW shows in the U.S. He opened against Delilah, and he has a huge size and strength advantage over her, and he just swatted away any of her offense. Eli got in and hit some punches. The masked Zokre got in and fought TKK. (I presume this is still the same Zokre who wrestled in early PWG tapes I own, right?) Haste hit a high back suplex on the shorter Eli at 3:30, and Haste’s team worked Everfly over.

Doom got a hot tag at 6:00 and she hit a bulldog. She hit a tornado DDT on Haste on the floor, then one in the ring on Kubrick. Haste’s team again took control and began working over Delilah. Haste hit a backbreaker over his knee at 8:30. Riley got in, and he also hit a backbreaker over his knee, so Kubrick also hit one! All three got in and hit a team backbreaker over their knees. (Never seen that before!) Riley accidentally speared Kubrick. Zokre got a hot tag at 10:30 and hit a huracanrana on Haste, then a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. Haste hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Zokre hit a Poison Rana.

Eli got a hot tag at 12:30 and hit a Metora and a huracanrana, then a Candian Destroyer. He hit a leg drop on Dom for a nearfall. Haste hit a massive powerbomb on Delilah; she rolled away to avoid being pinned. Zokre dove through the ropes. Riley dove through the ropes on Zokre. In the ring, Kubrick and Everfly traded forearm strikes. Riley flipped Everfly into the air; Kubrick caught Eli and hit a powerbomb for the pin. Decent action. Eli is just a bit too undersized, and I just don’t buy Delilah as being believable against men.

Shane Haste, Dom Kubrick, and Lucas Riley defeated Zokre, Delilah Doom, and Eli Everfly at 15:10.

8. Royce Isaacs vs. Scorpio Sky for the Epic Pro Title. Royce won their only prior singles match, but that was back in 2019. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. They sped it up with some armdrags and had a standoff at 3:30. Royce hit a delayed vertical suplex. He hit an impressive gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. He applied a sleeper and kept Sky grounded. Scorpio tried a dive, but Royce caught him and held him upside down on the floor. Sky escaped and shoved Royce into the ring post at 10:00.

Sky hit a guillotine leg drop on the ring apron. In the ring, Royce hit a clothesline and was fired up. He hit a gut-wrench back suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 12:00. Scorpio hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall. They collided mid-ring and both collapsed at 13:30. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. They traded rollups for nearfalls. Royce hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall – it was nearly a double-pin — and they were both down again. Sky hit a second-rope superplex, but Royce hooked Sky’s legs upon landing, rolling up Scorpio for the pin! Really good action without a clear, decisive winner.

Royce Isaacs defeated Scorpio Sky to retain the Epic Pro Title at 19:14.

Final Thoughts: The best thing this promotion could do is find a room about half this size. A gym this big is just too — cavernous — for so few fans. I didn’t care too much for the first two matches — too many guys older and a bit slower, but the rest of the show was really good. Main event earns best match, ahead of Zo-Cruz. Boogie-Quest was really good for third. If you can’t watch the full show, skip the first two matches and watch the final six.