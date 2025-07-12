What's happening...

07/12 Robinson’s ROH Supercard of Honor audio review: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship, Athena vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s Championship

July 12, 2025

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Sam Robinson reviews ROH Supercard of Honor: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship, Athena vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s Championship, and more (19:39)…

Click here for the July 12 ROH Supercard of Honor audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed 

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.