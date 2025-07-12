ROH Supercard of Honor results (7/11): Robinson’s review of Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship, Athena vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor “Supercard of Honor”

Streamed live July 11, 2025, on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

ROH Supercard of Honor Pre-Show

The show started with shots of a sparse and bored-looking crowd. Then the announcers ran down the card. This card is much bigger than it was just last night…

A video package aired for the Athena and Thunder Rosa match.

1. Blake Christian vs. Jay Lethal. Lethal blocked a springboard DDT attempt and hit a spinebuster but got rolled up for a nearfall. Lethal tried to spear Christian off the ring apron, but Christian avoided, and Lethal blasted Lee Johnson, and Christian took advantage and hit a scary-looking Fosbury Flop. Christian hit a turnbuckle handstand satellite DDT for a nearfall. Christian tried to hit a Lethal Injection, but Lethal blocked it and hit a Lethal Combination. Lethal hit a series of dragon screw leg whips and locked in a Figure Four, but Christian got to the ropes after a bit, and Lethal held for three or four before letting go. Christian cut off a dive attempt with a running Spanish fly for a nearfall. Christian went off the top and landed on his feet and sold the hurt knee. Lethal went up top, but Johnson got on the apron and swatted away quickly. Christian followed Lethal up and hit an arm lock superplex and transitioned right into Vanilla Choke Zero for the tap out.

Blake Christian defeated Jay Lethal by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Always nice to see Jay Lethal get dusted off for a match. Christian might have been doing just a bit too much flippy stuff in between moves, and at one point, I could swear I saw Lethal be annoyed by it. Good match to kick things off.

2 “Frat House” Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance (w/Jacked Jameson, pledges) vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Dark Order fought off the pledges on the way to the ring, isolated Karter, tossed him to ringside and then Reynolds got launched over the top onto a whole pile of pledges and Frat House dudes. “Frat House Sucks” chanted the crowd as Jameson posed while his men gathered themselves at ringside. Preston threw Reynolds into the air for a stalling suplex that lasted nearly ten seconds.

After a long sequence of getting the triple team, Reynolds finally fought Frat House off and got the hot tag to Uno. Uno hit clotheslines and back elbows in the corner on Garrison and Karter. Frat House hit Uno with a combo of big moves, spinning forearm, spinebuster, and 450 off the top from Karter for a good nearfall. Uno hit his leg throw neckbreaker and got Silver in. Silver hit running moves on everyone on the outside, and then back inside and hit Garrison with a German suplex. Dark Order hit their trio finish, but Jameson pulled the ref out of the ring. The referee threw Jameson out, but as they were arguing, Vance hit Uno with the paddle. As Vance set up for a move, Negative One made his entrance to “Brody” chants. When Vance turned around Dark Order was on their feet and hit him with their combo moves, then Uno hit a discus lariat for the pinfall.

“Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver defeated “Frat House” Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Pretty standard trios match, but the crowd was hot for it, and that made it much more tolerable. I don’t know if the right team won here, but having little Brody come in was a nice treat.

“MxMTV” Mason Madden, Mansoor, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie came out to the stage and cut a promo. Taya called themselves pure class, chaos, and violence. She said they have an announcement. TV said MxM were just away in Japan and asked for an ovation to welcome them home. TV threatened to shove a mic in the mouth of a fan, and Mansoor talked him down. Mansoor said they mastered strong style, and they got Ribera jackets. Madden said the Japanese fans smelled good, and then they unveiled a commercial for their new perfume, Seed. “Let it grow inside you”…

Robinson’s Ruminations: That’s…that’s a thing. I don’t think you should put perfume inside yourself.

3. Lady Frost vs. Diamante. The women exchanged strong forearms right at the top of the match. Diamante stopped a handspring move with a big kick to the gut. Frost cartwheeled over Diamante and hit a drop kick to the back. Frost hit a diving clothesline and then hit a running aerial into a cannonball in the corner. Frost hit a twisting crossbody off the top for a nearfall. Diamante hit a german suplex for a nearfall. Frost hit a cartwheel spinning air raid crash and went up top but took too much time. Diamante hit a rope hung cross roads for the pinfall.

Diamante defeated Lady Frost by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Solid women’s action that was hard hitting right from the top.

A recap aired of the eight-man tag from last night’s HonorClub show where the Sons of Texas and the Von Erichs stood tall…

4. “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/ “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Marshall Von Erich and Ross Von Erich. Sterling did his usual heel mic work on the way to the ring. Von Erichs hit Nese with a bunch of running corner strikes, Marshall hit a standing moonsault and they got a nearfall on him. Ross got isolated by the heels for a bit but he hit a middle rope drop kick. Ross hit Nese with a slingblade and got the hot tag to Marshall, but Sterling was blocking the ref’s view so the tag didn’t count. Sterling held up an “Athletes Rule” sign and the announcers said it was Sterling’s handwriting. Ross rolled up Daivari for a visual three count but the ref was arguing with Marshall about Sterling.

Nese cleared Marshall from the apron but turned around to a big clothesline from Ross. Daivari went up top and missed a splash and Ross got the hot tag finally. Marshall hit big right hands and running corner clotheslines. Daivari went up to the middle rope, but Marshall drop kicked him off. Marshall hit Nese with a cannonball for a nearfall. Marshall went up top but Nese cut him off and hopped up and hit a Frankensteiner. Nese dove on Ross on the outside. Sterling distracted the ref while Daivari hit his Carpet Ride splash with an actual carpet but it was only good for a nearfall. Daivari got cleared from the ring and Nese got hit with a pop up spinebuster for nearfall. Marshall went up top for a moonsault but Sterling got in the ring. Ross locked Sterling in the claw and the Marshall moonsault was good for the pinfall.

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich defeated “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Nice variation on the usual formula tag match I’m used to seeing on ROH. That said, the Von Erichs still don’t have a lot of variation in their moveset. They really embody the five moves of doom style.

A jeep pulled into the parking lot and The Infantry and Trish Adora got out. Shane Taylor greeted them and said tonight is their night, and offered them a suitcase full of cash if they bring the tag titles to Shane Taylor Promotions…

ROH Supercard of Honor Main Card

A video package about the show’s main event matches aired…

1. Hechicero (w/ Rocky Romero) vs. Michael Oku (w/ Amira). Hechicero locked in a Rings of Saturn variation and tried to roll through for a pin, but Oku kept rolling and got a one count on him. Oku powered Hechicero down for a backslide nearfall. The men traded rolling nearfalls and then went right back face to face, arguing. Oku hit a flying head scissors and a dropkick. Hechicero hit a smooth wheelbarrow rollup, and then transitioned into a sleeper and then into an armbar, and then into a Fujiwara armbar and he snapped the arm in a Sacrifice. Herchicero hit a hammerlock swinging backbreaker for a two count. Oku got the boot up in the corner and hit a middle rope dropkick.

Oku hit some forearms and a flying back elbow. Oku hit a DDT for a two count. The men traded big kicks, but Hechicero hit a huge clothesline. Both men missed drop kicks, and they hit the ropes and landed high on their shoulders. Hechicero hit a slingblade over the ropes and locked in a sleeper, but Oku got out and hit a triangle dropkick to send Hechicero outside. Oku centered himself and the crowd and hit a Fosbury Flop over the top ropes onto Hechicero. Oku went to the top and hit a high fly flow for a two count. Oku tried a springboard moonsualt, but Hechicero caught him in an arm lock. Oku actually pushed up and was able to lock in a half crab, but Hechicero got to the ropes. Rocky called for a timeout, and Amria argued with the ref. Herchicero hopped over the top rope, grabbed Oku, and rolled him around and worked on the leg and got a nearfall. Hechicero hit a running Poison Rana variation for the pinfall.

Hechicero defeated Michael Oku.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Holy cow, that match was awesome. These two guys have chemistry, pun intended. Hechicero is one of those guys who’s so good, and in my style, I might just go looking for more of him.

2. Adam Priest vs. Lee Johnson (w/Blake Christian) vs. Atlantis Jr vs. AR Fox in a four-way for $50,000. Fox hit an early basic dive on Priest on the outside. Atlantis teased a dive, but Fox cut him off with a big boot. Fox hit a rope flipping double stomp on the apron and then a flip dive onto Johnson. Fox hit a wall walk moonsault off the post onto Priest on the outside. Priest cut off the dropkick from Fox with a kick to the gut. Priest hit a brainbuster for a cut-off nearfall. Johnson got in some offense, while Coleman called him Lee Moriarty over and over.

Atlantis hit a slingblade DDT combo on Johnson and Priest. Priest cut off an Atlantis dive and then teased one of his own, slid out of the ring, and poked Johnson in the eyes. Production missed an Atlantis dive, but we got a replay of it. Johnson hit a flying headscissors over the ropes on Fox. All four men got in big strikes and then big throws, which ended with Johnson hitting a DVD and standing moonsault on Fox for a two count. We got a tower of doom spot set up, but Atlantis cut it off instead of joining. Priest hit a backbreaker on the top turnbuckle and locked in the single leg crab before Atlantis broke it up with a superkick. Johnson hit Fox with a frog splash, and then Atlantis did too, and Priest threw them both out of the ring and got a two count for it. Priest got hung in the ropes, and Fox hit a triangle destroyer for the pinfall.

AR Fox beat Adam Priest, Lee Johnson, and Atlantis Jr. in a four-way to win $50,000.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Crazy high flying match where everyone worked hard. I’m a little numb to this style but it was fun while it lasted.

A video package aired on the ROH Pure Rules Championship match. It even included some VHS highlight tapes of Blue Panther from the ’80s…

3. Lee Moriarty (w/ Shane Taylor) vs. Blue Panther Sr. for the Pure Rules Championship. Shane Taylor didn’t come to ringside with Moriarty, just an entrance to the stage. Moriarty tied Nigel McGuinness’s history-making title reign on the day of the show.

Panther got an ankle pick and locked in a surfboard variant, but Moriarty got out and locked in a standing cravat. Panther rolled down, but Moriarity was able to pick the ankle on the way down and eventually worked to a full nelson. Panther got out with a foot stomp, and Moriarty got a trap pin for a two count. Panther went right to a Fujiwara arm bar, and Moriarty quickly used his first rope break.

Moriarty did a rolling ankle pick and went to an arm bar. Panther locked in a Gory special, but Moriarty bridged out and locked in a full nelson with body scissors. Panther stood up, and Moriarty got an abdominal stretch, but Panther elbowed the thigh to get out. Moriarty got a neck trap floating arm bar and worked the fingers, and Panther had to find the ropes to get out, and he used his first rope break.

Moriarty got a headlock and used positioning to get a punch to the head in for free. Panther hit a springboard senton press and then locked in a Figure Four variant, and Moriarty used his second rope break to get free.

Moriarty hit some chops, and Panther fired up and hit a clothesline for a two count. Moriarty hit a springboard forearm for a two count. Moriarty locked in another arm hold and put Panther’s foot on the rope to make him use his second rope break.

Moriarty hit a pair of suicide dives onto Panther on the outside. “One more time,” chanted the crowd, and Moriarty teased it and blew it off. Moriarty was locked in an octopus stretch and then rolled up Panther and swung into the Border City Stretch. Panther struggled to the ropes to use his last rope break.

Moriarty hit a running boot and uppercuts in the corner. Moriarty missed a corner splash, and Panther hit some clotheslines. Moriarty fell to the outside, and Panther hit a cannonball off the apron. “Blue Panther” chanted the crowd. Back in the ring Panther went up top but took too much time, and Moriarty hit a superplex for a two count. Moriarty swung right into an ankle lock, and Panther struggled to the ropes and Moriarty locked in a border city stretch in the ropes, and Panther tapped out.

Lee Moriarty defeated Blue Panther by submission to retain the Pure Rules Championship (and became the longest-reigning Pure Rules Champion).

After the match, Panther put the belt around the waist of Moriarty. Moriarty left and let Panther have a moment while Panther’s music played.

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was absolutely the best I’ve seen Panther look since I started seeing him last year in these CMLL crossovers. That was a fun pure rules match.

A video package aired on the ROH Tag Team Title match…

4. “Sons of Texas” Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes vs. “The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo (w/Trish Adora) for the ROH Tag Team Titles. After the Infantry entrance, a video package of Sammy Guevara being Superman on a green screen, and Dustin scolded him. Sammy said he got Dustin a costume, and Dustin said he wasn’t going to wear it. So, of course, Sammy made his entrance as Superman and begged Dustin to come out in his Green Lantern gear. Of course, this was a tie-in for the Superman movie in theaters.

Late in the match, Dustin got the hot tag and he hit clotheslines, drop down uppercuts, and snap powerslams on everyone. Dustin hit CrossRhodes for a broken-up nearfall. “STP” was lightly chanted by a part of the crowd. Sammy and Bravo fought to the outside, and Dustin set up Dean for Shattered Dreams and hit it. Trish distracted the ref, and Shane Taylor popped up and hit Dustin with a title belt. Sammy dove onto Taylor at ringside. Dean covered Dustin, but Sammy broke it up. Dustin came up bleeding. Dustin hit a destroyer on Dean and got a hot tag to Sammy. Sammy hit a springboard cutter but got rolled up by Dean for a two count. Dean got hit with a superkick, a curtain call suplex, and a Sammy Swanton for the pinfall.

“Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defeated “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn by pinfall to retain the ROH World Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Taylor jumped Dustin, and the beatdown commenced. Taylor called Moriarty and Ogogo down to ringside. Before too much damage could be done, the Von Erichs came down with chairs for the save. STP fled up the ramp. Dustin took the mic and challenged STP to a “shoot out” tomorrow.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Infantry losing here really makes me sad, but the beatdown after gives me hope that Infantry still has a shot at getting the belts soon.

A video package aired to set up the ROH TV Championship match…

5. Nick Wayne (w/Mother Wayne) vs. Titan for the ROH World TV Championship. Wayne spat on Titan instead of a Code of Honor, and he got a drop kick for it. Wayne hit a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes and then one on the outside that threw Titan into the barricade. In the ring, Wayne worked over the leg with kicks and stump pullers. Wayne locked in a leg bar, but Titan got to the ropes. Wayne went after the mask of Titan in the corner and then in the middle of the ring. Wayne locked in a Figure Four, but Titan got to the ropes. “Happy Birthday,” chanted the crowd.

Later, Titan rolled Wayne up and rolled into a suplex attempt, but Wayne blocked, and Titan hit a springboard DDT variant. Wayne ate a kick that sent him outside, and Titan hit a flip dive onto him at ringside. Titan went to the top and hit a double stomp in the ring and covered, but Mother Wayne put Nick’s foot on the rope. Rick Knox threw her out of ringside. Titan fired up and locked in a muta lock with a straitjacket, but Wayne fought to the ropes for the break. Titan flipped up to the top rope, but Wayne kicked his leg out. The men fought with strikes on the top, and Titan won with a headbutt. The ref checked on Wayne, and Titan got crotched by Kip Sabian. Wayne hit Wayne’s World but for only a two count. Titan rolled up Wayne for a really close two count. Wayne hit a fisherman’s brainbuster for the pinfall.

Nick Wayne defeated Titan by pinfall to retain the ROH World TV Championship.

After the match, Christian made his way down the ramp. Christian hugged Wayne. Titan argued with Rick Knox as The Patriarchy celebrated.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Hell of a match. Both men left it all in the ring.

Backstage, Lexi asked Red Velvet about how she feels about not being able to wrestle tonight and what she thinks about the interim champion. Velvet said she’s frustrated and said she’s coming back for it as soon as she can. She said she’s going to watch the match from ringside.

Red Velvet made her entrance, walked to ringside looking just fine.

6. Miyu Yamashita vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Persephone vs. Mina Shirakawa in a four-way for the Interim ROH World Women’s TV Championship. Persephone ducked out of the ring and let the other three women go at it for a bit first. After some headlock stuff, Miyu got dumped to ringside. Persephone came in and hit a shoulder block on Yuka. Persephone hit some forearms on Mina, and the crowd booed and cheered “Mina”. Mina went to her knees and danced, and all three other women beat her up. Miyu hit some kicks and even a springboard kick out of the corner. Mina dumped Miyu to the outside and went up top and hit a crossbody block, only to eat a flying dropkick from Yuka.

Late in the match, Persephone rolled through a rollup and hit a dropkick on Miyu. Persephone tried a crucifix bomb, but Miyu fought down and hit some kicks including a nasty looking roundhouse kick. Miyu hit a DVD for a broken up nearfall. Yuka hit a hammerlock spinning slam. Mina locked in a figure four on Miyu and Yuka hit her Magical Girl splash on both of them. Persephone broke up the nearfall then she and Yuka fought on the apron and both fell to the floor after some forearms. Mina hit a dragon screw on Miyu and locked in a figure four with a bridge for the tap out.

Mina Shirakawa beat Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, and Peresephone in a four-way to become the Interim ROH Women’s World TV Championship.

After the match, Red Velvet came into the ring and held her red belt up. Mina pointed back and forth between the two belts. Velvet walked away, and Mina celebrated…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fun four-way match. All the women had fun spots. Mina Shirakawa being the interim champ is fine, because she’s obviously around more often than the others.

An Excalibur narrated video package aired on Syuri, an incoming talent from Japan…

A video package set up the ROH Women’s Championship match…

7. Athena (w/Billie Starkz) vs. Thunder Rosa for the ROH Women’s World Championship. The crowd chanted for Athena as the belt was held up by the ref. Some dueling chants as the women had a feeling-out process with lockups. The ladies did some chain wrestling with nothing sticking for very long until Rosa got a leg lock on the head of Athena. Athena kipped up but got run over by a shoulder block. Rosa hit a rope walking arm bender on the ropes. Rosa hit an ugly springboard knee to the shoulder.

Later, Rosa hit a double stomp off the top for a two count as Athena cried in pain. Athena rolled out of the ring, and the ref went to check on her. Athena retreated up the ramp with the ref, and Starkz attacked Rosa, but Rosa turned it around quickly and sent Starkz into the steps and speared her. Athena and Rosa fought on the ramp, and Athena hit a powerbomb off the ramp through a table. Doctors checked on Rosa as the ref started the 20 count. Athena made it back to the ring at 10, and the ref went to check on Rosa as the doc was waving things off, but Rosa used the ref to pull herself up.

Athena hit a backbreaker and a fireman’s carry slam for a two count. Rosa rolled into a hammerlock crab, but Athena rolled through for a two count. Athena hit her big forearm for a two count. Athena went up top, but Rosa cut her off. Rosa was locked in a triangle choke while Athena was on the top turnbuckle and broke before five. Rosa climbed back up, and Athena hit her with a powerbomb off the top for a two count. Athena locked in a side surfboard, and Rosa tapped out.

Athena defeated Thunder Rosa by submission to retain the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Athena and Billie celebrated in the middle of the ring…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Very good match. Probably the most Athena has given anyone in a long time, maybe even more than she gave Billie Starkz. Very fun match, but I never felt Athena was in as much danger as the announcers were trying to sell me on.

A video package set up the ROH World Championship match…

8. Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) for the ROH World Championship. Bandido wore a huge feathered Aztec headdress for his entrance. Callis sat in on commentary. There was a “F— Don Callis” chant. Later, Takeshita locked in an arm bar and Bandido got to the ropes. Takeshita wrapped the bad arm around the ropes and pulled. Takeshita ate some chops and pulled Bandido down into a Fujiwara arm bar, and Bandido got to the ropes again. Bandido flipped out of a back suplex and hit a twisting crossbody off the top. Bandido hit a dragon screw and stomped the gut of Takeshita. Bandido hit a sloppy-looking Code Red for a two count. The men exchanged running big boots. Takeshita hit a German suplex and a blue thunder bomb for a very close two count. “This is awesome,” chanted the crowd. Bandido hit a running knee to the face. Bandido tried the 21-Plex, but Takeshita held on.

Takeshita blocked an enzuigiri and blasted Bandido with a forearm. Takeshita tore at the mask as Callis said he needed a front row seat. The crowd got on their feet to boo Callis. Rocky gave Takeshita a chair, but Bandido blocked it. Bandido dove at Takeshita, who got the chair up into his face. “F— you, Callis” chanted the crowd while the ref checked on Bandido, who was bleeding. Takeshita took Bandido up the ramp and hit punches to the face. Takeshita hit a brainbuster on the apron and then walked to the ring by himself. Bandido made it back to the ring at 19. “Fight forever,” chanted the crowd as Takeshita kept throwing punches at the face of Bandido. Takeshita teased the ten punches but just bit the face of Bandido “You sick F—” chanted the crowd. Takeshita locked in a chin lock, and the ref did the three arm drop bit, and Bandido fired up on the third drop.

Late in the match, Bandido hit 21-Plex, but Takeshita flipped out of it and hit a Chaos Theory that Bandido flipped out of. Bandido hit X-Knee and then 21-Plex for a two count nearfall that had everyone fooled. “Fight Forever” chanted the crowd as the men got to their feet. Bandido put Takeshita on the top rope and the moonsault slam off the top for a two count. “This is awesome,” chanted the crowd as Bandido went to the top rope. Bandido tried a shooting star, but Takeshita got the knees up and rolled him up for a two count. Bandido hit a pop up huracanrana and Takeshita rolled through it and rolled him up for a two count, but Bandido blasted him with a huge kick. Bandido dropped the knee pad and hit X-Knee again. Bandido tried 21 plex but Takeshita caught him and hit a wheelbarrow sit down slam and then an over head slam. Takeshita hit the Raging Fire knee for a one count! Bandido fired up but ran into a giant forearm. Takeshita tried a vertical suplex move, but Bandido rolled him up for the pinfall.

Bandido defeated Konosuke Takeshita by pinfall to retain the ROH World Championship.

After the match, Hechicero came down to the ring and pointed at Bandido. Bandido told the Don Callis Family to hit the bricks and continued to celebrate…

Robinson’s Ruminations: I was on the fence about this match as we started to get to what I thought was the end of the match, but then it just kept going. Nearfall after nearfall. Huge move after huge move that just kept going. Very fun for the last 5-7 minutes. Hechicero, being the next challenger, has me very intrigued.

The overall show was fun, but man, was it longer than it needed to be. By the end of the Athena match, I was already run down. Tony Khan just books too many matches on his shows. I’ll see you all midweek sometime (probably around the time All In Texas finally ends). My audio review of ROH Supercard of Honor is available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).