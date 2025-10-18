AEW WrestleDream results: Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley in an I Quit match

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW WrestleDream

Aired live October 18, 2025, on pay-per-view

St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena

AEW WrestleDream Pre-Show results: “The Death Riders” Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Pac, and Claudio Castagnoli beat “The Conglomeration” Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly in 15:30, Eddie Kingston and Hook beat “The Frat House” Griff Garrison and Cole Karter in roughly 3:00, and Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron beat Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in roughly 12:00…

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey. This match started on the pre-show and continued into the pay-per-view. FTR hit Knight with the Shatter Machine, but Bailey dove off the top rope and prevented Knight from being pinned.

Knight tagged in and was hit with the Power & Glory move by FTR. Knight dove from the top rope, but Harwood put his knees up. Bailey ducked a Harwood strike that ended up hitting Wheeler and clearing him from the ring. Bayley used a backslide to get a two count.

Bailey had Harwood pinned moments later, but Wheeler broke up the pin. Bailey tried to suplex Harwood from the apron into the ring, but Harwood landed on him and then Hathaway held Harwood’s legs for leverage while he got the pin…

FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated “JetSpeed” Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in roughly 13:00.

Powell’s POV: It’s an interesting strategy to not deliver a finish to what I considered to be the most appealing pre-show match to the pre-show viewers. The match was good, but it didn’t have any stakes, so I don’t know how many viewers would be motivated to make a last-minute impulse buy to see the finish. I guess AEW officials will find out. If it works, I suspect we’ll see them use this approach again.

Tony Schiavone spoke with Charlie Thesz, the widow of Lou Thesz. Schiavone stood at ringside while she stood in the front row. The fans applauded Charlie, and she spoke briefly… Entrances for the pay-per-view opening match took place…

1. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla. No wrestlers were allowed at ringside. Hayter had Thekla against the barricade in front of Charlie Thesz. Hayter threw multiple chops at Thekla while Charlie laughed. Thekla battled back and hit a crossbody block from the top rope onto Hayter on the floor. Thekla ran Hayter into the barricade. Thekla offered a handshake to Charlie, and then pulled her hand back when Charlie tried to accept.

Back inside the ring, Thekla applied a Tarantula over the ropes. Hayter powered her into Electric Chair position before collapsing. Hayter came back and had Thekla tied up in a tree of woe while seated on the top rope. Thekla sat up and tried to hit Hayter, who blocked it, and then sent her crashing to the mat with a headbutt.

A short time later, the wrestlers fought while on their knees. Once they got to their feet, Hayter put Thekla down with a big boot. Thekla came right back with an octopus hold, which Hayter broke with a backbreaker. Thekla applied another submission hold on the mat, but Hayter reached the ropes to break it.

Thekla reached for her belt, but the referee scolded her. Hayter put Thekla down with a backbreaker and covered her for a two count. Thekla rallied with a spear and went for a pin, but Hayter’s foot was under the bottom rope. Thekla struck her pose and then stood up and ran into a lariat. Hayter followed up with Hayterade and got the three count.

Jamie Hayter beat Thekla in 15:35.

After the match, Queen Aminata came out and hugged Hayter. Julia Hart and Skye Blue stood on the stage…

Powell’s POV: It was good to see the rare women’s match on AEW pay-per-view that didn’t have a title on the line. It felt like the match could have gone either way, as a good case could be made for either wrestler winning. I liked the match, but I’m not a fan of the finishing sequence making Thekla look like a moron for striking her pose and then running into a clothesline.

A video package set up the money match. A Young Bucks expense report appeared on the screen and listed them as having $32.17. A “transaction denied” graphic appeared along with a computerized voice that said the same. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the Bucks. Some fans held out dollar bills. The Bucks went to the broadcast table, where there was another duffel bag filled with the $500,000 match prize. The entrance of Jurassic Express followed…

2. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus for $500,000. Yes, of course, Rick Knox was the referee for the Bucks’ match. Luchasaurus performed an early moonsault off the apron onto the Bucks on the floor. The Bucks isolated Perry, who eventually broke free from Matt and dove to make the tag, but Nick kicked Luchasaurus off the apron. Matt speared Perry and covered him for a near fall. The fans chanted, “Oh, you’ve got no money” as the Bucks continued to work over Perry.

The Bucks attempted to do the spot where they bounce an opponent off the top rope, but when they did, Perry took one of them down with a huracanrana. Luchasaurus tagged in and put both Bucks down before going to the middle rope and playing to the crowd. Perry pulled Matt off the apron with a huracanrana. Luchasaurus hoisted up Nick, and Perry hit him with a cutter on the way down, which led to a near fall.

There was a brief, crowd-pleasing game of chicken with Nick and Perry on the shoulders of Matt and Luchasaurus. Moments later, Matt jumped off the apron and hit Luchasaurus with a cutter on the floor, and then Nick hit Perry with a Destoyer on the apron. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Back in the ring, Nick jumped off the top rope and double-stomped Perry into a piledriver from Matt, which led to a near fall.

The Bucks barked at Perry about everything they’ve done for him. They called for a BTE Trigger, but he rolled away. The Bucks got him back and hit the move. Nick had Perry pinned, but Luchasaurus broke it up. McGuinness wondered what Luchasaurus would do with his share of the money (dinowhores?). Jurassic Express rallied and hit a Doomsday Device on Matt for a good near fall. Some fans chanted, “fight forever.”

Perry and Luchasaurus hit their own version of the TK Driver on Matt and had him beat, but Nick broke up the pin. Nick superkicked Perry. The Bucks hit Luchasaurus with a pair of double superkicks. Perry dove off the top rope into a double superkick. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger, but it only resulted in a near fall. The Bucks set up for one of their signature spots on Perry, but Luchasaurus broke it up. Perry hit one of the Bucks with a Poison Rana. Luchasaurus flipped Matt into a powerbomb from Perry, who got the three count.

“Jurassic Express” Jack Perry and Luchasaurus defeated “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson in 21:35 to win $500,000.

After the match, Perry and Luchasaurus were ready to leave, but they stopped and approached the Bucks, who were down on the mat. Perry held out his hands. The Bucks stood up. Perry offered the Bucks some cash. Josh Alexander ran in and hit Perry from behind. Lance Archer and Mark Davis joined Alexander in putting the boots to Jurassic Express. The Young Bucks left the ring rather than save Perry and Luchasaurus.

Kenny Omega made his entrance and approached the Bucks, who held their heads down. Omega gave up on them and charged into the ring to fight the Callis Family trio. Omega, Perry, and Luchasaurus cleared the ring. The babyfaces eventually left the ring together. Omega held up and “Inoki Forever” fan sign…

Powell’s POV: This was a fun spot-heavy tag team match that the live crowd loved. The only potential negative is that these guys kicked out of everything early in the show, and that has led to some near fall numbness late in past AEW pay-per-views.

A video package set up the trios match. The Hurt Syndicate started to make their entrance when they were attacked by The Demand…

3. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP vs. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in a tornado trios match for a shot at the AEW Trios Titles. The referee rewarded the heels for the pre-match attack by calling for the opening bell to start the match.