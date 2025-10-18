What's happening...

Rhea Ripley injured during a WWE event in Japan

October 18, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rhea Ripley suffered an apparent broken nose. The injury occurred during a WWE live event on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Ripley showed off a photo of her injured nose on social media.

Powell’s POV: Ripley is obviously doing well enough to make light of the situation. She also posted a brief video that can be viewed below. It might be time to dust off that face shield she wore while she was recovering from a broken orbital bone.

