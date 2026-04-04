NXT Stand & Deliver polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Vote for the best match

Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Title

Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Bravo and Rayo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Title

Myles Borne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title