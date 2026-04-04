NXT Stand & Deliver polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show April 4, 2026 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Stand & Deliver Poll – Vote for the best match Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Title Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Bravo and Rayo for the NXT Tag Team Titles Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Title Myles Borne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title Sol Ruca vs. Zaria pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt stand & deliver
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