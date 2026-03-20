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ROH on HonorClub results (3/19): Nick Wayne vs. Komander for the ROH TV Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship

March 20, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 159)
Taped March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios
Streamed March 19, 2026, on HonorClub
Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz to retain the ROH Women’s Pure Championship

2. “The Lethal Twist” Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson beat Jimmy Wild, Nikki Eight, and Tommy Mars

3. Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson defeated The OXP, Rosario Grillo, and Valentina Rossi

4. Big Bill over Logan Cruz

5. Robyn Renegade over Rachael Ellering

6. Mark Davis beat Angelico

7. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver over “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno

8. Christyan XO and Trish Adora beat Dream Girl Ellie and Kelsey Raegan

9. Diamante over Hyena Hera

10. Nick Wayne (w/Mother Wayne) defeated Komander to retain the ROH TV Title

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