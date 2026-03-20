NBA legend to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dennis Rodman is the latest addition to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026. ESPN reported Friday that the NBA legend will be inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 17, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Rodman wrestled a few matches in WCW, and also worked an IGW Superstars of Wrestling tour in Australia. He made frequent appearances on WCW Nitro as a member of The NWO. Rodman famously skipped a mandatory practice and media session while playing for the Chicago Bulls during the 1998 NBA Finals. Rodman was fined for missing the practice, but he played in the next game of the series, and the Bulls went on to beat the Utah Jazz to win the NBA Championship. Rodman was won the Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling competition in 2008. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Earlier today, it was announced by @ESPN‘s @ShamsCharania that @dennisrodman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame! 👏👏👏 The 2026 #WWEHOF Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17 in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week. 🔗 MORE INFO: https://t.co/h57uQLv1V1 pic.twitter.com/LjCvPZ7GWr — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)