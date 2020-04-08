WWE Backstage on FS1 viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s WWE Backstage drew 140,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 134,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: WWE Backstage is benefitting from the block of WWE programming that FS1 has been airing as a lead-in on Tuesday night. In fact, all three editions of the WWE 24 documentary series that aired on FS1 last night were watched by more viewers than WWE Backstage.



