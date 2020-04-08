Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Brawl For All episode

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Brawl For All edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 226,000 viewers for Vice on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The “After Dark” post show did not make the top 150 cable ratings this week.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s New Jack episode delivered 229,000 viewers, and the two-hour season premiere on the Benoit family tragedy delivered a series high 320,000 viewers. Last week’s After Dark tallied 92,000 viewers and the season premiere edition had 127,000 viewers.

