WWE 24 documentaries on FS1 viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Three episodes of WWE 24 aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for the three episodes, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE 24 – WrestleMania 31: 183,000 viewers

-WWE 24 – WrestleMania 33: 232,000 viewers

-WWE 24 – WrestleMania 34: 232,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: The three hours finished 101st, 102nd, and 124th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. FS1 will air WWE related programming as a lead in for WWE Backstage again next week.



