Dark Side of the Ring – “Cocaine & Cowboy Boots” Herb Abrams episode airs tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV has released the trailer for tonight’s “Dark Side of the Ring.” Watch the trailer below or via the Vice TV YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Tonight’s episode focuses on late promoter Herb Abrams and is labeled “Cocaine & Cowboy Boots.” Abrams was quite the character and this should be very interesting. New episodes air Tuesday nights at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV. The After Dark looking back on last week’s David Schultz episode will air at 8:30CT/9:30ET.



