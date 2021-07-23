ROH Notes: Dalton Castle’s appearance on ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” airs this weekend and includes AEW talent and a celebrity wing WWE Hall of Famer, ROH Wrestling TV show matches set, ROH Women’s Championship tournament starts next week, ROHStrong podcast guest, ROH Week by Week match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper in a Triple Threat, PCO vs. Sledge, and Flip Gordon vs. The World Famous CB.

-The July 31 edition of ROH Wrestling will feature the beginning of the ROH Women’s Championship tournament with the following first-run matches: Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia, Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy, and Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C.

-Dalton Castle will appear on Celebrity Family Feud” this Sunday night on ABC at 7CT/8ET. Castle will be on David Arquette’s team of pro wrestlers along with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Peter Avalon, and RJ City. They will be facing Paul “Pee Wee Herman” Reuben’s team of celebrities, which includes celebrity wing WWE Hall of Famer Drew Carey.

-Nicole Savoy will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast.

-Joe Keys vs. Brian Milonas in a Pure Rules match will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week on the ROH YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes the updated lineups for the Glory By Honor shows in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena, Maria Kanellis-Bennett to make two announcements, and more.