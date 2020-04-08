04/08 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 105): Former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor on how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and more

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 105) and guest Shane Taylor.

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

